Good Shepherd and Eden Lodge dominated the track at the Usain Bolt Sports Complex as the 2026 NAPSAC Zones came to a close.

In the Andrea Blackett Zone for the girls, Good Shepherd retained the title with 265 points, followed by Eden Lodge in second with 176. St Gabriel’s finished third with 141, St Bartholomew fourth with 137, and St Paul’s Primary rounded out the top five with 118 points.

In the boys’ competition, Eden Lodge claimed the top spot with 224 points. Good Shepherd Primary were second with 207, St Paul’s third with 189, St Gabriel’s fourth with 182, and St Philip’s Primary came fifth with 148 points.