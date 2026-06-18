Goodman remanded on attempted murder

The Barbados Police Service has arrested Zaire Keshon Goodman, 25, of No. 10 Radcliff Way, Belleplaine Housing Area, St. Andrew.

Goodman has been charged with attempted murder on June 8, 2026.

He appeared today before Chief Magistrate Douglas Frederick in the District ‘A’ Criminal Court No. 1, where he was not allowed to plead to the indictable offence.

Goodman was remanded to the Barbados Prison Service (Dodds) and is scheduled to reappear on Thursday, July 16, 2026.