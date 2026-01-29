Concern has been raised by President of the Friends of Democracy Party, Karina Goodridge, over incidents of cyberbullying creeping into the ongoing campaign ahead of the upcoming general election.

Goodridge charged that several of her candidates have been targeted by harassing messages from fake social media accounts, many of which contain disparaging and hurtful content.

Describing the issue as a national distraction from meaningful debate and voter engagement, Goodridge called for stronger action to mitigate cyberbullying and ensure the campaign remains focused on issues that matter to the electorate.