Google Pay’s addition to CIBC payment system described as a ‘game changer’

“Exciting times” and “a game changer” for CIBC Caribbean Bank.

That’s how Senior Product Manager for Credit Cards at CIBC Caribbean, Bianca Duguid-Smith, described the addition of Google Pay to the bank’s payment system.

She says the move reflects the bank’s commitment to innovation and its dedication to meeting the evolving needs of customers by embracing cutting-edge financial technology.

The bank official offers an in-depth look at the initiative in conversation with Trevor Thorpe.