As Barbados celebrated Emancipation Day, Government announced that it will establish three postgraduate scholarships through the Ministry of Pan African Affairs in the Prime Minister’s Office.

Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley shared the information in her 2026 Emancipation Day message.

The statement indicates that the scholarships are being offered in collaboration with The University of the West Indies at Cave Hill and Mona, and the University of Glasgow.

Ms. Mottley said at least three Barbadians will pursue master’s degrees at the University of Glasgow in Black Studies and related disciplines, with a strong emphasis on reparatory justice.

The Prime Minister noted that the scholarships represent freedom carried into knowledge.

In celebration of Emancipation Day, many people gathered this morning at several locations for a walk that culminated at the Kilombo Village area in Haggatt Hall.

Among them was Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office with responsibility for Pan African Affairs and Heritage, Trevor Prescod.

He also commented on the scholarships, outlining the rationale behind them.