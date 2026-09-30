Government approves long leave for Barbadian nurses

Government has given approval for Barbadian nurses to benefit from long leave.

This announcement has been made by Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley, who says this is something the healthcare practitioners have been waiting on for a long time, after the Barbados Nurses Association proposed the idea.

She shared the news while delivering the inaugural Patrick Frost Memorial Lecture, where she also mentioned there is something in store for members of the Barbados Police Service.

Prime Minister Mottley also revealed that Government worked with the Barbados Police Association to deliver on a promise made to Senior Constables.