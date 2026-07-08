Government broadening labour laws to strengthen income protection
Barbados is broadening its labour laws to include wage insurance and basic income rights.
Minister of Home Affairs and Information Gregory Nicholls has highlighted the need for labour laws to protect income as the country enters an era of fragmented employment and new emerging sectors.
Minister Nicholls said the protection of wages is the protection of livelihoods, adding that ensuring the Barbadian public has a basic level of economic security is of the utmost importance.