Government commits $800,000 to support Chapman Challenge
Government has committed $800,000 to support the Chapman Challenge, with Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley promising further resources as the initiative expands.
Addressing the official launch of the programme, the Prime Minister says it must grow into a lasting institution that supports young people across Barbados.
She says there are plans to continue empowering young people.
She also outlined plans for a Barbados Republic Children’s Wealth Fund.