The Barbados Labour Party Government remains committed to creating investment opportunities for Barbadians that would not otherwise exist.

Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley reiterated that this is the term in which inclusive growth is necessary for the country.

She made the comments during a media conference today at Ilaro Court.

Additionally, the Prime Minister explained that these investments can take various forms.

She is encouraging Barbadians to invest in local infrastructure projects such as the desalination plant and Barbados Bottling Company.