Government committed to issuing title deeds to long-term NHC tenants

Government is committed to transferring title deeds to occupants living in housing estates for more than twenty years.

That’s according to Minister of Housing, Lands and Maintenance, Christopher Gibbs.

He was responding to concerns raised by Member of Parliament for St Michael North West constituency, Neil Rowe, regarding residents living in housing units for decades who are still having to pay rent to the National Housing Corporation.

Mr Gibbs says occupants of units in that constituency have already started to receive their title deeds.

He was speaking as the Appropriation Bill, 2026 continued.