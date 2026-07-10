Government continues cost-of-living support measures

Barbadians continue to receive financial assistance as Government responds to rising living costs.

Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley says several measures remain in place to support the country’s most vulnerable citizens.

Ms. Mottley explained that Government has introduced measures designed to offset rising prices caused by global inflation.

She was speaking during a news conference following the 51st Regular Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of CARICOM.

Prime Minister Mottley stressed that inflation is largely beyond the control of Caribbean governments.