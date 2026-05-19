Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley says Government remains committed to shielding Barbadians from the impact of the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

Speaking at this year’s Barbados Manufacturers’ Association State of the Industry Conference, the Prime Minister stressed that measures introduced in the Budget are helping to ease the effects of rising energy costs.

Those measures include a cap on VAT at US$80, a limit on excise tax, along with several other initiatives aimed at reducing pressure on consumers and businesses.

Ms. Mottley noted that despite those interventions, the prices of diesel and gasoline should be higher than their current rates.

However, she warned that if the conflict continues for an extended period, increases may eventually have to be passed on to consumers in Barbados.