Government continues to push towards the implementation of a National Wellness Policy.

Minister of State in the Ministry of Health and Wellness, Davidson Ishmael, says Government is treating a wellness policy with the utmost importance in a quest to encourage and create a healthier Barbados.

He says such a move is necessary as Government continues to spend millions to keep people living with non-communicable diseases alive and in good health.

Minister Ishmael spoke about the policy during the Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Council’s Health and Wellness Conference and Open Day.

Minister Ishmael also wants Government and non-governmental organisations to start their own health and wellness programmes.