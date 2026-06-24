Government engaging local artistes to modernise creative arts curriculum

Government is incorporating local artistes into its plans to build a modernised curriculum for creative arts as part of its education reform efforts.

The Minister of Education Transformation, Chad Blackman, and other education officials met with a number of well-known entertainers, including Queen of Soca Alison Hinds, at the Ministry’s headquarters today.

He says their expertise will be vital in creating a blueprint for students to pursue viable careers in the arts.

Minister Blackman revealed part of the Ministry’s vision, including plans for a national student festival, which he says will focus heavily on the application of real-world practical skills.

Queen of Soca Alison Hinds says it is critical that local artistes find ways to use their skills and knowledge to educate the island’s young people.

She worries that younger generations are losing touch with their roots and says artistes must make an intentional move to preserve the island’s culture.