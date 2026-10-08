Government establishing Asset Recovery Unit to seize crime-linked property

Government is establishing an Asset Recovery Unit with the purpose of seizing all property derived from criminal activity.

This is part of a clampdown on illegal firearms, drugs and corruption in Barbados.

Attorney General Wilfred Abrahams is sending a stern warning to criminals that Government is taking a no-nonsense approach to these matters and intends to strip criminals of everything that comes from, or is connected to, crime.

He was speaking on the sidelines of the Caribbean Security Futures Symposium at Wyndham Grand Barbados today.