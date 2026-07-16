Barbados is expanding its aviation maintenance capacity, and Government is ensuring that Barbadians have access to the training needed to secure future employment opportunities.

Minister of Tourism and International Transport, Ian Gooding-Edghill, shared the information while speaking at the closing ceremony for the General Aviation and Aircraft Maintenance Practices Short Course and Internship.

The programme is a collaboration between the Barbados Aircraft and Aviation Services Limited and the Samuel Jackman Prescod Institute of Technology.

It is aimed at filling gaps in maintenance engineering training in the country.

Mr. Gooding-Edghill underscored Government’s commitment to skills development to ensure the island’s young people can benefit from the growth of the sector.

He stressed the importance of greater training opportunities to match the expansion.