The high cost of dialysis treatment is coming under renewed focus, with Government revealing that millions of dollars are being spent annually to provide care for patients with kidney failure.

Minister of State in the Ministry of Health and Wellness, Davidson Ishmael, told Parliament that while dialysis remains a critical service, the recurring cost places significant pressure on the public health budget.

Minister Ishmael said the public system also relies on private providers, with Government spending just over four million dollars last year to outsource dialysis treatment.