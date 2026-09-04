The Government Industrial School (GIS) is rejecting allegations published in another section of the media.

The article published today contained claims made by the parent of a resident regarding her daughter’s treatment and care while at the GIS.

The institution issued a statement saying many of the allegations presented are “inaccurate, misleading, and unsupported by the facts”.

It says that while the parent made a verbal request to the principal seeking her daughter’s release, she was advised that she needed to go through the appropriate legal channels.

As it relates to the child’s medical and psychiatric care, GIS noted that she requested to speak with her psychiatrist at the Psychiatric Hospital, after having discussions with her mother. The request was facilitated.

The statement also says that allegations that staff members contacted the parent on three separate occasions to report that the resident had attempted or threatened self-harm are false.

It also denies claims that the resident was placed in a cell as punishment during September.

The institution is also denying allegations that staff members were required to sign secrecy agreements, that a staff member was recently transferred as a result of abuse involving a resident, that the resident could be transferred to Dodds Prison, as well as that two residents escaped from the institution.