Government has introduced legislation targeting individuals who engage in illegal violent acts in public spaces, resulting in people entering a state of panic and shock.

This is through the Domestic Terrorism Bill, 2026, which Attorney General Wilfred Abrahams introduced in Parliament today.

In January this year, Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley put Barbadians on notice that the legislation was coming, following a major early-morning shooting incident in Bridgetown after a cruise.

Also in 2019, a man fired several gunshots in the busy food court of Sheraton Mall, Christ Church, killing a man just a short distance from where visually impaired citizens and members of the media were standing.

The Attorney General explains that an individual must have committed a serious criminal offence to be considered for a charge of domestic terrorism.

During his contribution, Mr. Abrahams also raised concerns that perpetrators are being paid as little as five thousand dollars to shoot someone.

The Attorney General explains what happens to perpetrators charged with domestic terrorism.

Mr. Abrahams further says the bill creates an additional offence where serious criminal conduct is committed with reckless disregard for public safety; is motivated by certain forms of bias; or involves particularly dangerous firearm activities that threaten the wider community.