The Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Nutritional Security is moving to clamp down on the over-importation of agricultural goods with the introduction of a major new data tool.

The tool, known as the Barbados Agricultural Statistics Platform, is expected to help reduce the importation of between 80 and 100 million kilogrammes of primary produce annually.

The platform is a collaborative effort between the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Nutritional Security and the Barbados Agricultural Development and Marketing Corporation.

Minister of Agriculture, Food and Nutritional Security, Shantal Munro-Knight, said importers and distributors of produce will no longer be able to claim they do not have relevant information or understand the market.

She added that, most importantly, they will no longer be able to say they do not know what is being planted, where it is being planted and when.

Officials say the platform represents a significant step toward improving national coordination and the collection of agricultural data, including crop production statistics, to support more informed decision-making, strengthen food security planning and enhance the overall management of the agricultural sector.

Acting Chief Executive Officer of the BADMC, Frederick Inniss, said the information system will also help manage gluts and shortages of produce.