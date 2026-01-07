Government launches Social Empowerment Agency Client Centre

Government has launched a Client Centre for its newly established Social Empowerment Agency.

The agency represents the amalgamation of five of the country’s core social services institutions.

Minister of People Empowerment and Elder Affairs, Kirk Humphrey, has stressed that no staff members were disadvantaged during the amalgamation process.

The first Client Centre has opened at Six Roads, St. Philip, with additional centres to be established at Bentham’s, St. Lucy, Sunset Crest, St. James, and Southern Plaza, Christ Church.