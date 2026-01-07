January 7, 2026

Related Stories

questions

Residents raise concerns over Royalton Vessence sewage plant

admin January 7, 2026
Government launches Science and Technology Roadshow for students

Ministers launch Science and Technology Roadshow for schools

admin January 7, 2026
Oil-Pump-Maracaibo-Venezuela-July-2024--BY--Federico-Parra--AFP--Getty-Images--File-via-CNN-Newsource-

Trump: Venezuela will turn over 30 to 50 million barrels of oil to US

admin January 7, 2026
Weather-Forecast-Sunshine-Clouds-Barbados-Meteorological-Services-2-

Weather forecast for Wednesday, January 7, 2026

admin January 7, 2026
santia licsence

Gov’t tackles BLA delays with additional staff and upgraded system 

admin January 6, 2026
driving santia

Barbados to modernise Road Traffic Act with new penalties and demerit system

admin January 6, 2026

Regional News

Residents raise concerns over Royalton Vessence sewage plant questions 1

Residents raise concerns over Royalton Vessence sewage plant

January 7, 2026
Ministers launch Science and Technology Roadshow for schools Government launches Science and Technology Roadshow for students 2

Ministers launch Science and Technology Roadshow for schools

January 7, 2026
Government launches Social Empowerment Agency Client Centre Minister of People Empowerment and Elder Affairs 3

Government launches Social Empowerment Agency Client Centre

January 7, 2026
Trump: Venezuela will turn over 30 to 50 million barrels of oil to US Oil-Pump-Maracaibo-Venezuela-July-2024--BY--Federico-Parra--AFP--Getty-Images--File-via-CNN-Newsource- 4

Trump: Venezuela will turn over 30 to 50 million barrels of oil to US

January 7, 2026

You may have missed

questions

Residents raise concerns over Royalton Vessence sewage plant

admin January 7, 2026
Government launches Science and Technology Roadshow for students

Ministers launch Science and Technology Roadshow for schools

admin January 7, 2026
Minister of People Empowerment and Elder Affairs

Government launches Social Empowerment Agency Client Centre

admin January 7, 2026
Oil-Pump-Maracaibo-Venezuela-July-2024--BY--Federico-Parra--AFP--Getty-Images--File-via-CNN-Newsource-

Trump: Venezuela will turn over 30 to 50 million barrels of oil to US

admin January 7, 2026