Government moves ahead with Transport Board divestment plans

Government is pressing ahead with plans to divest the state-owned Transport Board.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport and Works, Santia Bradshaw, says discussions are well underway, with closed-door meetings being held with key stakeholders on proposals and the enfranchisement of the Transport Board and its workers.

She made the disclosure today at the Bridgetown Port, during the handover of 35 electric buses to Transport Board management.

The Minister stressed that employees deserve clarity and transparency as the process moves forward.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Prime Minister has assured Barbadians that Cabinet is firm on protecting vulnerable groups.

She says no one will be disadvantaged by the divestment plan.