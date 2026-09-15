Government is moving to address what it sees as a gap in Barbados’ sentencing laws, particularly how the courts deal with repeat offenders.

Minister of Home Affairs and Information, Gregory Nicholls, says the current law does not always fully account for persistent or similar criminal behaviour.

Speaking in Parliament as he tabled the Penal System Reform Amendment Bill 2026, he said the issue centres on Section 40 of the Penal System Reform Act.

He says the proposed amendment is designed to address that concern, while maintaining the rehabilitative principles of the existing law.

Adding to the discussion, Attorney General Wilfred Abrahams said Government is not seeking a wholesale change to the penal system through this particular amendment.

However, he says it is a necessary amendment, noting that many people are being hauled before the courts for the same offences repeatedly.