Government will keep its promise to implement initiatives to reduce the cost-of-living burden many households are facing.

Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley says the measures will also put more disposable income in their pockets.

She gave the assurance at yesterday’s swearing ceremony for Cabinet Ministers at Carifesta House, Waterford, St Michael.

The Prime Minister also announced plans to establish a National Competitiveness Commission.

She says this is to help measure what is slowing down economic and national growth, to fix what is holding the nation back, and to unlock what is possible when the country becomes more productive.