Government moves to establish gun court amid rise in firearm offences

In the face of an unprecedented wave of gun-related crime, with firearm offences and shooting deaths rising significantly, Government is establishing a gun court.

Minister of Legal Affairs and Criminal Justice, Michael Lashley, says the specialised court, a division of the High Court, will handle firearm-related offences quickly and effectively.

He outlined the case for the court in Parliament today during debate on the Supreme Court of Judicature (Amendment) Bill, 2026.

During his presentation, he revealed that according to statistics, 23 of the 27 murders committed so far this year were carried out using firearms.

He said the court will deal with the backlog of firearm cases, including those dating back to January 2026.

Minister Lashley explained that the move was made to fast-track firearm cases from January up to this month, ensuring they are case-ready and can proceed to speedy trials.

He also assured Barbadians that the court will be fully and adequately staffed.