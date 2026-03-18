Government moves to expand road tennis locally and internationally

Government is exploring ways to grow the indigenous Barbadian sport of road tennis, including expanding its presence on the international stage.

During a sitting in Parliament, Minister responsible for Sport, Charles Griffith, outlined plans to strengthen development programmes and increase participation among young people.

He said the Ministry will be working alongside the Ministry of Education Transformation to support these efforts.

Meanwhile, Officer in Charge of Road Tennis in the Ministry of Sports and Empowerment, Dale Clarke, says grassroots programmes are being developed to introduce the sport to more children across Barbados.