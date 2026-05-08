Government moves to strengthen protections for maritime workers

Barbados is preparing for new opportunities in the maritime industry, with Government moving to strengthen protections for future workers at sea.

During debate on new marine legislation in Parliament, Minister of Energy, Business Development and Consumer Affairs and Senior Minister, Kerrie Symmonds, outlined plans aimed at creating jobs.

He says Government is positioning itself to become a supply and support state within the global maritime industry, creating employment opportunities for Barbadians.

The Minister says the legislation is also expected to address food security and welfare standards for workers living and working at sea.

He noted that shipboard life presents unique challenges and, as such, labour conditions aboard vessels must be subject to collective bargaining and trade union representation.