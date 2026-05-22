Government moving to guard against possible food shortages

As the conflict in the Middle East continues, Barbados Government says measures are being put in place to mitigate any possible food shortages that may arise.

Minister of Agriculture, Food and Nutritional Security Shantal Munro-Knight said stakeholders are working assiduously to support farmers as part of the wider push to reduce the island’s food import bill.

Dr. Munro-Knight is also urging local stakeholders to lend their support as authorities adapt to what she described as the new normal and continue long-term efforts to strengthen food security.

She added that Government will soon announce a number of initiatives involving Guyana and Suriname in relation to these efforts.