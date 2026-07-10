Government outlines progress on crime-fighting measures

A day after public service announcements were launched as part of Government’s crime-fighting strategy, more details about the initiative are being revealed.

Minister of Legal Affairs and Criminal Justice, Michael Lashley, says progress is already being made in fast-tracking the backlog of firearm-related cases, as Government continues work to establish two dedicated gun courts.

He was speaking on CBC’s Talk Ya Talk radio programme.

Minister Lashley explained that strategies have been implemented to ensure cases reach the courts within a reasonable time, and said they are already producing results.

He also said the new gun courts are on stream, with some administrative matters being finalised.