Minister in the Ministry of Health and Wellness Davidson Ishmael says plans are underway for September to be officially recognised as National Health and Wellness Month in Barbados.

Speaking today at a health fair hosted by the TVET Council at the National Botanical Gardens, Ishmael said the Ministry of Health and Wellness has been implementing a range of initiatives and interventions throughout the year aimed at promoting healthier lifestyles among Barbadians.

According to the Minister, these ongoing programmes form part of a broader strategy to dedicate an entire month to raising awareness about health and wellness issues across the island.

He added that the Ministry intends for the observance to become an annual event, helping to sustain discussions and encourage positive changes in attitudes and behaviours surrounding health and wellness in Barbados.

Minister Ishmael also said he is encouraged by the increasing number of men who are speaking openly about their mental health and taking proactive steps to monitor their overall well-being.

He said more men are now showing a willingness to discuss mental health challenges and undergo routine health screenings, demonstrating a greater commitment to maintaining their health.

Ishmael added that the progress is particularly significant as June is observed as Men’s Mental Health Awareness Month.