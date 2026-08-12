Government will continue to invest in the young people of Barbados.

The update came from Minister of Technological and Vocational Training, Sandra Husbands, during her visit to the WorldSkills Barbados Junior Camp at the Samuel Jackman Prescod Institute of Technology today.

Minister Husbands says such programmes are vital in equipping young Barbadians with the practical knowledge and competencies required to compete globally, while contributing to the sustainable development of the nation.

The WorldSkills Junior Camp not only serves as a platform for skills development, but also encourages collaboration, creativity and leadership among young people, helping to ensure the next generation is well prepared to meet the challenges of an evolving global economy.