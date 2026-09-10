Government pothole patching programme on the way
The Ministry of Transport and Works will soon roll out a concentrated pothole patching programme.
This comes as Barbadians continue to voice concerns about the number of potholes on the island’s roads.
Senior Minister (Infrastructure) and Minister of Transport and Works, Kirk Humphrey, spoke about the programme during a recent news conference.
He assured road users that his Ministry is actively working to address the challenges affecting the island’s road infrastructure.