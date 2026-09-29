Government is preparing for the worst impact from the predicted record-strong Super El Niño weather phenomenon.

In August, the University of the West Indies Climate Studies Group Mona and the Caribbean Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology urged governments, businesses, farmers and households to ramp up preparedness efforts for potentially severe climate extremes.

This, as El Niño is expected to further strengthen, intensifying the hot, dry conditions being experienced in many parts of the region.

Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley spoke briefly to the matter while addressing the Congress of Trade Unions and Staff Associations of Barbados inaugural Patrick Frost Memorial Lecture.

But exactly what is this powerful El Niño that’s developing?

El Niño disrupts global rainfall patterns, bringing drought to some regions and storms and flooding to others.

In the Caribbean, some of the vulnerable sectors include agriculture and food security, where crop yields face heightened stress from reduced soil moisture and a lack of rainfall.

Water and energy are also vulnerable, as declining reservoir levels will put pressure on municipal water supplies by the Barbados Water Authority.

And in tourism, resource management and water conservation measures may likely be implemented.

With global temperatures already elevated by climate change, meteorologists warn that the combination could make 2027 the hottest year on record.