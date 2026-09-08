Government prioritises protection of pig industry from African swine fever

Protecting Barbados and its vital pig industry from the threat of African swine fever is a top priority for the Government.

This was emphasised by Minister of Agriculture, Food and Nutritional Security, Dr. Shantal Munro-Knight, during her address at the ASF-RRP Review and Improvement Workshop, taking place at the Hilton Barbados Resort.

Dr.Munro-Knight highlighted the serious risks posed by African swine fever to the local pig farming sector, which is crucial to the island’s food security and agricultural economy.

She stressed that Government is fully committed to implementing robust measures to prevent the introduction and spread of ASF in Barbados.

CBC’s Trevor Thorpe and cameraman Christopher Wood were there.