Government is seeking to strengthen Barbados’ ability to withstand natural disasters through the establishment of a new Resilience and Regeneration Fund.

The fund, which will replace the existing Catastrophe Fund, is designed to shift the country away from responding only after disasters occur towards investing in measures to reduce vulnerability before disaster strikes.

Minister of Finance Ryan Straughn, who piloted the proposed legislation, says the initiative will provide support for people affected by catastrophes.

Mr Straughn says the fund will be financed through contributions from employees, self-employed persons and employers, with Government also committing resources.

He says that, in order to accelerate its response and deliver for the people, Government will change the rate of contributions to the fund.