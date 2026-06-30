Government has reinstated stipends for directors, assistant directors and camp assistants in its National Summer Camp for 2026.

This was revealed by Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office with responsibility for Youth and Culture, Senator Shane Archer.

He was speaking during a media briefing at the Division of Youth Affairs in Sky Mall, Haggatt Hall, today.

The camp this year will be held at up to 51 locations, with almost 2,000 children already registered.

Senator Archer says the camps will engage participants in a diverse curriculum, with Spanish being offered in collaboration with several embassies.