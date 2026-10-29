Government reviewing proposal for elevated transport system

Government is reviewing a proposal to establish an elevated transportation system to address traffic congestion on the island’s roads.

This was revealed during the Christ Church Ideas Forum, held last evening at Christ Church Foundation School.

Christ Church resident Edward Dickson suggested that monorails, an urban rail transit system, be built to ease the traffic problems experienced by motorists.

In response, Minister of Transport and Works and Senior Minister Coordinating Infrastructure Kirk Humphrey said the Government had embraced the idea.

He said officials were examining its practicality while also exploring the possibility of using pods to transport large numbers of people at once in a timely manner.