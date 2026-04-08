Government rolls out cost of living cash credit programme
Government today rolled out its Cost of Living Cash Credit Programme.
The initiative is a joint effort with the National Insurance and Social Security Service, and Minister of Finance Ryan Straughn outlined the policy framework, eligibility criteria and timelines during a media briefing at the NISSS offices.
The programme, first introduced in last month’s Financial Statement and Budgetary Proposals, is aimed at supporting the most vulnerable in society.
Trevor Thorpe has the story.