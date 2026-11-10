Government seeks to double borrowing limit to $5 billion

Government is seeking to double the amount of money it is authorised to borrow, from $2.5 billion to $5 billion.

The Lower House of Parliament today debated the Special Loans (Amendment) Bill 2026.

Minister of Finance Ryan Straughn says the proposed amendment is not simply about increasing borrowing, but about creating fiscal space to finance key national priorities.

Minister Straughn says the move must also be viewed against the backdrop of Barbados’ debt position when the Government took office in May 2018, noting that it has since been significantly reduced.