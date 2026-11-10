The Government is seeking to make changes to the Barbados Diamond Anniversary Honours Act, 2026, in a move that could allow more members of the protective services to be recognised for their contributions to the country.

Attorney General Wilfred Abrahams says the amendment is intended to address an anomaly arising from the recognition of personnel who served during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He was speaking in the House of Assembly, where he moved the second reading of the Barbados Diamond Anniversary Honours (Amendment) Bill, 2026.