Government strengthening workers’ rights through wages legislation

Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley says Government is strengthening the rights of workers through sweeping changes to Barbados’ Protection of Wages legislation.

Speaking during debate on the Protection of Wages Bill 2026, she said the reforms are designed to ensure workers receive their wages on time, are protected from unlawful deductions and are treated with dignity.

The Prime Minister warned employers against withholding wages or making unlawful deductions, saying businesses must not shift their financial risks on to employees.

Ms. Mottley said workers will have the right to give employers permission to make payments from their wages to institutions to which they have a financial obligation.