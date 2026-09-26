Government strengthens environmental health system

Government is strengthening the Environmental Health Department to prepare the country to be better able to handle public health shocks.

That’s the word from Minister in the Ministry of Health and Wellness, Davidson Ishmael.

He says this is happening as Environmental Health Officers focus on where the greatest public health risks exist, using science and evidence to identify high-risk establishments, target interventions, and strengthen compliance.

Minister Ishmael was addressing an event to mark World Environmental Health Day.

Minister Ishmael is warning householders they have a responsibility to play in keeping mosquito-borne diseases at bay.