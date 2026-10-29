Government supports livestock farmers with high-quality forage pilot project

As the country braces for the impact of the El Niño weather phenomenon, Government is taking steps to support livestock farmers.

The Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Nutritional Security today distributed Cayman Blend grass as part of its High Quality Forage Pilot Project.

The project began with a selected group of farmers who will be testing the new variety of grass by growing it to feed their animals.

Chief Agricultural Officer Paul Lucas says the grass is particularly useful during periods of drought.

He speaks to the importance of the proactive measure, as conditions are expected to worsen due to climate change.

Mr. Lucas says the aim is to encourage more dairy and sheep farmers to utilise these high-quality forages in the future.