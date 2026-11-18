Crime prevention is being approached not only through law enforcement, but also through community engagement, youth development and the creation of positive spaces for residents.

Minister of Legal Affairs and Criminal Justice Michael Lashley says Government is taking its crime-prevention message directly into communities, with the Emmerton area and surrounding districts among those targeted during Crime Prevention and Crime Awareness Month.

He says the initiative was designed to bring residents together and strengthen communities that may need additional support and development.

Director of the Unit, Cheryl Willoughby, hopes the improved facilities will be used to provide opportunities for young people to develop their skills.