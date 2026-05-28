Farmers severely impacted by last November’s freak flood are expected to receive assistance from Government through a special recovery support programme being implemented by the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Nutritional Security.

The November 10th flooding caused extensive damage to crops and livestock across several farming districts.

Chief Agricultural Officer Paul Lucas s said the Ministry will be supporting affected farmers through a voucher system.

He explained how the initiative will operate during the launch of the agricultural statistics platform.

The Ministry has already completed comprehensive damage assessments for some affected farmers and continues to receive reports from others.

Meanwhile, Minister of Agriculture, Dr. Shantal Munro-Knight, apologised to farmers who are still awaiting a response from the Ministry regarding their losses.