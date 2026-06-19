Government will soon be collecting passenger and crew details before flights or vessels bound for Barbados depart from international destinations.

Word of this from Acting Attorney General and Minister of Home Affairs and Information, Gregory Nicholls.

He says, in short order, legislation will be going to Parliament to establish the framework for Advance Passenger Information and Passenger Name Records.

The Acting Attorney General made the announcement while addressing the Joint Select Committee (Standing) on the Immigration and Barbados Citizenship Bill, 2026.