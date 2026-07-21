Government to introduce residential diversion programme for at-risk children

The Government is moving to intervene before vulnerable young people enter the criminal justice system.

Attorney General Wilfred Abrahams says new legislation will soon pave the way for a residential diversion programme aimed at steering at-risk children away from crime.

He made the announcement while responding to questions at the Ideas Forum.

He explained how this will be done.

He says referrals can come from education officials, with parental consent being sought. Where consent is withheld but intervention is considered necessary, the matter can be taken before the courts.

Responding to concerns that land outside the prison appeared unused, he explained that the area serves as a security buffer.