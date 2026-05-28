A five-million-dollar fund facility for faith-based organisations is expected to be launched next month.

The announcement was made by Colin Jordan, Minister of Labour, Social Security and the Third Sector, during a post-Cabinet media conference at Ilaro Court this afternoon.

Minister Jordan said the initiative, called the Faith-Based Organisation Special Grant Fund Facility, formed part of the Barbados Labour Party election manifesto.

He also confirmed that Cabinet approved the fund today.

Additionally, the Minister said a seven-member committee will administer the facility to ensure transparency and fairness throughout the process.

He explained that all organisations seeking to benefit from the fund must be officially registered either as recognised charities or as not-for-profit entities.