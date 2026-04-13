Government to launch national awards initiative for teachers

Government will be spearheading a national awards initiative to honour teachers.

Word of this from Minister of Education Transformation, Chad Blackman.

He says this is Government’s way of recognising and celebrating outstanding educators for their hard work and commitment to educating the island’s children.

He gave the assurance the initiative will be rolled out later this year, while delivering remarks at the opening of the Barbados Union of Teachers’ 52nd Annual General Conference.

Minister Blackman also commended the union for continuing to be a partner in education while representing the interest of teachers incredibly well.