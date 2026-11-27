Persons with disabilities are being placed at the centre of efforts to make public buildings more accessible.

Minister of People Empowerment and Elder Affairs, Adrian Forde, says members of the Barbados Council for the Disabled have been trained to conduct accessibility assessments at Parliament and other government facilities.

He says this ensures that the people who will benefit from the improvements have a direct say in how they are designed and implemented.

Minister Forde adds that the Government has demonstrated its commitment to ensuring that people with disabilities have access to public spaces.